Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY) Shares Down 7.6%

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNY – Get Free Report) shares fell 7.6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.05 and last traded at $2.06. 1,757,904 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 3,089,333 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.23.

PSNY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. R. F. Lafferty started coverage on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a research report on Friday, July 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Polestar Automotive Holding UK has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.40.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.33.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $685.25 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $394,000. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 32.6% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 236,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 57,996 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 5.3% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 199,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 10,001 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK during the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 24.5% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 574,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after buying an additional 112,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC manufactures and sells premium electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

