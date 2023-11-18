Post (NYSE:POST) Issues Earnings Results

Post (NYSE:POST – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.25, reports. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Post had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 9.87%.

Post Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of POST opened at $84.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Post has a 12-month low of $78.85 and a 12-month high of $98.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $84.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.65.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on POST shares. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Post from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Post in a report on Friday, October 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Post in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.57.

Insider Activity at Post

In other Post news, Director Ellen F. Harshman sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.12, for a total value of $45,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $880,652.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Post

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Post by 7.8% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 51,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,584,000 after purchasing an additional 3,676 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Post in the first quarter valued at approximately $324,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in Post by 10.7% in the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 28,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,443,000 after acquiring an additional 2,725 shares in the last quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Post by 23.7% in the first quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in Post by 20.3% in the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

About Post

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, and Refrigerated Retail. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal, hot cereal, and peanut and nut butter.

Featured Articles

