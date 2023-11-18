PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) Stock Holdings Lowered by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. reduced its holdings in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Free Report) by 41.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 247,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 173,202 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.31% of PotlatchDeltic worth $13,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PCH. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $129,467,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 145.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,341,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $214,926,000 after acquiring an additional 2,576,341 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 14.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,820,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $485,110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497,553 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 674.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,166,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,739,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015,905 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 2,286.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 451,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 432,212 shares during the period. 85.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PotlatchDeltic Stock Performance

Shares of PCH opened at $47.29 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.91. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a 52 week low of $41.31 and a 52 week high of $54.44. The company has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 57.67 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.95.

PotlatchDeltic Announces Dividend

PotlatchDeltic ( NASDAQ:PCH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.08). PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 1.98%. The company had revenue of $265.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio is 219.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PCH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.50.

PotlatchDeltic Profile

PotlatchDeltic Corporation (Nasdaq: PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2.2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi and South Carolina. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

