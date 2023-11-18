PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.24

PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 17th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share by the utilities provider on Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th.

PPL has decreased its dividend by an average of 19.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. PPL has a dividend payout ratio of 56.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect PPL to earn $1.72 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 55.8%.

NYSE:PPL opened at $26.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.79. PPL has a 12-month low of $22.20 and a 12-month high of $31.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.83.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their price target on PPL from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on PPL from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com raised PPL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on PPL from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of PPL in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.88.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Planning raised its position in PPL by 84.5% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 104,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after buying an additional 47,733 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in PPL by 1.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,242,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $147,079,000 after buying an additional 107,102 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in PPL by 11.4% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 18,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 1,940 shares during the period. Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in PPL during the second quarter valued at $1,442,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its position in PPL by 415.7% during the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 13,981 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 11,270 shares during the period. 73.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.5 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

