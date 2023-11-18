Prairie Operating (OTCMKTS:CRKR) Sets New 12-Month High at $14.75

Prairie Operating Co. (OTCMKTS:CRKR – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $14.75 and last traded at $14.00, with a volume of 21711 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.30.

Prairie Operating Stock Down 3.9 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.75.

About Prairie Operating

(Get Free Report)

Prairie Operating Co engages in developing energy to meet growing demand, while protecting the environment. The company was formerly known as Creek Road Miners, Inc and changed its name to Prairie Operating Co in May 2023. Prairie Operating Co is based in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Prairie Operating Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prairie Operating and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.