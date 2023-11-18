Premium Brands Holdings Co. (PBH) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 28th

Premium Brands Holdings Co. (TSE:PBH – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.77 per share on Monday, January 15th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th.

Premium Brands Trading Up 0.4 %

Premium Brands stock opened at C$92.34 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$94.67 and a 200 day moving average price of C$100.59. Premium Brands has a 52 week low of C$79.00 and a 52 week high of C$113.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.95, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.44. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from C$129.00 to C$125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Premium Brands from C$124.00 to C$117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from C$117.00 to C$109.00 in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised Premium Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$111.00 to C$108.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Desjardins lowered their target price on Premium Brands from C$124.00 to C$110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$116.33.

About Premium Brands

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides processed meat, deli products, meat snacks, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, salads and kettle products, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products.

