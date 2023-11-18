Private Advisor Group LLC Acquires 115,661 Shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI – Free Report) by 67.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 287,753 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 115,661 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.47% of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF worth $7,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 4,570.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 30,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 29,525 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 1,778.8% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 781,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,507,000 after purchasing an additional 739,896 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 54,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 3,538 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 431,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,881,000 after purchasing an additional 13,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 824,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,684,000 after purchasing an additional 17,628 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:CWI opened at $25.90 on Friday. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $23.78 and a 52-week high of $27.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.92 and a 200 day moving average of $25.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 0.82.

About SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

