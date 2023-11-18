Private Advisor Group LLC Acquires 23,567 Shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO – Free Report) by 19.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 141,832 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,567 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.67% of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF worth $6,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 21,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 4,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 17,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 23,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Total Return Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:GTO opened at $45.24 on Friday. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.27 and a fifty-two week high of $48.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.67.

Invesco Total Return Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (GTO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund with the ability to invest in any number of fixed income securities with varying credit ratings, countries, and durations. GTO was launched on Feb 10, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.

