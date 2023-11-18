Private Advisor Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL – Free Report) by 83.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,892,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 861,188 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 1.62% of Consolidated Communications worth $7,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CNSL. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Consolidated Communications by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,147,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,225,000 after acquiring an additional 124,996 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Consolidated Communications by 53.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 56,525 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 19,574 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Consolidated Communications by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 84,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 6,190 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Consolidated Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Consolidated Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.98% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Consolidated Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday.

Consolidated Communications Price Performance

NASDAQ CNSL opened at $4.19 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $488.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.10 and a 1-year high of $4.92.

About Consolidated Communications

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband and business communication solutions for consumer, commercial, and carrier channels in the United States. It offers high-speed broadband Internet access, SIP trunking, and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services; commercial data connectivity services in various markets, including Ethernet services, private line data services, software defined wide area network, and multi-protocol label switching services; networking services; cloud-based services; and data center and disaster recovery solutions.

