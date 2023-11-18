Private Advisor Group LLC Cuts Holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Private Advisor Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,152 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.22% of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF worth $7,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 19,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the period. Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $773,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 5,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IYH opened at $268.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $269.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $275.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 0.71. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 1 year low of $256.33 and a 1 year high of $294.07.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

