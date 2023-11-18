Private Advisor Group LLC Cuts Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Private Advisor Group LLC lessened its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,338 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,649 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $6,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,068,000,000. 25 LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Micron Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Insider Transactions at Micron Technology

In related news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.93, for a total value of $447,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 582,862 shares in the company, valued at $37,262,367.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.93, for a total value of $447,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 582,862 shares in the company, valued at $37,262,367.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 3,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.71, for a total transaction of $244,542.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 155,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,829,587.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 148,390 shares of company stock worth $10,401,733. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

Shares of MU stock opened at $77.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $69.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.49. The firm has a market cap of $85.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.52 and a beta of 1.30. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.43 and a 1 year high of $77.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 4.46.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.08. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 11.65% and a negative net margin of 37.53%. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 6th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -8.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MU. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Micron Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Micron Technology from $46.00 to $58.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, September 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MU

Micron Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.