Private Advisor Group LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Private Advisor Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,098 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $7,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 120,049.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 84,736,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,926,156,000 after buying an additional 84,666,098 shares in the last quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 10,840.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 24,758,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,406,000 after buying an additional 24,532,324 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 12,943,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,421,694,000 after purchasing an additional 97,408 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,310,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,461,000 after purchasing an additional 551,571 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,063,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,559,000 after purchasing an additional 70,584 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $106.53 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $97.40 and a one year high of $116.73.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.