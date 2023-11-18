Private Advisor Group LLC Increases Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 11.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 73,059 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,743 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $7,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.8% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 19,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,928,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Nwam LLC increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 8.7% during the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 5,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 5.3% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 19,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,898,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.0% during the second quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 3,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 9.7% during the second quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 7,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the period. 79.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

Shares of PM opened at $92.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $142.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.87, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.29. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.23 and a 1 year high of $105.62.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.21 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.62% and a negative return on equity of 129.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.65%. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.97%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.36.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Featured Articles

