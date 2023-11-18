Private Advisor Group LLC Increases Stake in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 162,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,161 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.10% of Alerian MLP ETF worth $6,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AMLP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 270,500.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,135,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $614,295,000 after acquiring an additional 16,129,971 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC boosted its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 10,043.4% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,232,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 5,181,213 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 54.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,607,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $559,467,000 after purchasing an additional 5,174,427 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in Alerian MLP ETF in the first quarter worth $14,860,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in Alerian MLP ETF in the first quarter worth $11,081,000.

Get Alerian MLP ETF alerts:

Alerian MLP ETF Stock Performance

AMLP stock opened at $42.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.42. Alerian MLP ETF has a 1 year low of $35.68 and a 1 year high of $43.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.57.

Alerian MLP ETF Company Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alerian MLP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerian MLP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.