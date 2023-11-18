Private Advisor Group LLC Purchases 18,890 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO – Free Report) by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,071 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,890 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.62% of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF worth $6,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in XMMO. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 38.4% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 26,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,992,000 after acquiring an additional 7,327 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 6.2% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the period. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,003,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 26.2% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 9.9% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,304,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,515,000 after buying an additional 117,841 shares during the period.

Shares of XMMO opened at $82.55 on Friday. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF has a 52-week low of $70.78 and a 52-week high of $83.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $79.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.01.

The Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (XMMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Momentum (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 400 MidCap stocks selected by momentum and weighted by market cap and momentum. XMMO was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

