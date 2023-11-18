Private Advisor Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,695 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $7,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Accenture in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Accenture in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co lifted its position in Accenture by 872.7% in the first quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 107 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Accenture in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Accenture by 74.0% in the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE ACN opened at $327.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $205.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.23. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $242.80 and a 12 month high of $330.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $309.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $307.73.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The information technology services provider reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $15.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.07 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.74% and a net margin of 10.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 12.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accenture declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to buy up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Accenture Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. This is an increase from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 11th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Accenture

In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.68, for a total value of $2,832,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 26,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,442,864.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.68, for a total value of $2,832,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 26,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,442,864.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.48, for a total value of $1,567,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,048,697.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,334 shares of company stock valued at $10,939,027. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on ACN shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $340.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Barclays boosted their target price on Accenture from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Accenture from $332.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $358.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Accenture in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $410.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $337.26.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

