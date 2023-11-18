Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 294,820 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

Private Advisor Group LLC decreased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Free Report) by 63.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 166,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 294,820 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $6,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPHD. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 21,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 34,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 6,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SPHD opened at $39.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 0.85. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $37.19 and a 52 week high of $46.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.40.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (SPHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index comprising the least volatile, highest dividend-yielding S&P 500 stocks. SPHD was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

