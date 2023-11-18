Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 419 Shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG)

Private Advisor Group LLC lessened its holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 419 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.56% of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF worth $6,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IYG. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 18.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 503,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,802,000 after acquiring an additional 78,683 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the second quarter worth $9,504,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 647.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 61,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,059,000 after acquiring an additional 52,943 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the first quarter worth $7,548,000. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 61.1% during the second quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 107,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,978,000 after acquiring an additional 40,771 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA IYG opened at $162.97 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $155.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.97. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a 1 year low of $142.46 and a 1 year high of $176.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 1.16.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

