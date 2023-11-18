Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 7,530 Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Private Advisor Group LLC decreased its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 462,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,530 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.14% of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $7,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 12.7% in the first quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 449,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,006,000 after buying an additional 50,553 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the second quarter worth about $12,716,000. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $174,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 28,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 6,803 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:FPE opened at $16.22 on Friday. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $15.23 and a fifty-two week high of $18.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.95.

About First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

