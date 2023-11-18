Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) EVP Sundar Subramanian Sells 1,704 Shares

Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Free Report) EVP Sundar Subramanian sold 1,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.88, for a total value of $91,811.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,342,689.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Progress Software Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of PRGS opened at $53.08 on Friday. Progress Software Co. has a 12-month low of $48.92 and a 12-month high of $62.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.16, a P/E/G ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.66.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 26th. The software maker reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. Progress Software had a return on equity of 39.41% and a net margin of 11.65%. The company had revenue of $175.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Progress Software Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Progress Software Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.77%.

PRGS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Progress Software from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Progress Software in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Progress Software

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Progress Software by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,989,378 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $212,298,000 after purchasing an additional 84,371 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in shares of Progress Software by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,667,805 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $87,693,000 after purchasing an additional 69,703 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Progress Software by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,459,750 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $68,740,000 after acquiring an additional 42,824 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Progress Software by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,337,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $77,685,000 after acquiring an additional 11,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Progress Software by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,236,034 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $58,204,000 after acquiring an additional 250,733 shares during the last quarter.

About Progress Software

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications. The company offers OpenEdge, an application development platform for running business-critical applications; Chef, a DevOps/DevSecOps automation software; Developer Tools that consists of software development tooling collection including .NET and JavaScript UI components for web, desktop and mobile applications, reporting and report management tools, and automated testing and mocking tools; Kemp LoadMaster, a flexible application delivery and security product offering cloud-native, and virtual and hardware load balancers; and Sitefinity, a digital experience platform foundation delivering intelligent and ROI-driving tools for marketers.

