Propanc Biopharma (OTCMKTS:PPCB) versus Petros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTPI) Financial Contrast

Propanc Biopharma (OTCMKTS:PPCB – Get Free Report) and Petros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTPI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Propanc Biopharma and Petros Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Propanc Biopharma 0 0 0 0 N/A Petros Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Propanc Biopharma N/A N/A -1,945.32% Petros Pharmaceuticals -181.87% -97.67% -38.90%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

This table compares Propanc Biopharma and Petros Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

4.9% of Petros Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of Propanc Biopharma shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 36.7% of Petros Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Propanc Biopharma and Petros Pharmaceuticals’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Propanc Biopharma N/A N/A -$2.66 million N/A N/A Petros Pharmaceuticals $5.99 million 0.47 -$20.04 million N/A N/A

Propanc Biopharma has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Petros Pharmaceuticals.

Risk and Volatility

Propanc Biopharma has a beta of 1.69, suggesting that its stock price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Petros Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 2.04, suggesting that its stock price is 104% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Petros Pharmaceuticals beats Propanc Biopharma on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Propanc Biopharma

Propanc Biopharma, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops cancer treatments for patients with pancreatic, ovarian, and colorectal cancer in Australia. It offers PRP, a formulation lead product that is in preclinical phase of development designed to enhance the anti-cancer effects of multiple enzymes. The company has a research collaboration with University of Jaén that undertakes the research activities for POP1 joint drug discovery program; and a joint research and drug discovery program with Universities of Jaén and Granada to investigate the changes in genetic and protein expression that occur in cancer cells. The company was formerly known as Propanc Health Group Corporation and changed its name to Propanc Biopharma, Inc. in April 2017. Propanc Biopharma, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Camberwell, Australia.

About Petros Pharmaceuticals

Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, focuses on men's health therapeutics in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Prescription Medications and Medical Devices. The company engages in the commercialization and development of Stendra, an PDE-5 inhibitor prescription medication for the treatment of erectile dysfunction (ED). It also develops and commercializes H100, a novel and patented topical formulation candidate for the treatment of acute Peyronie's disease. The company offers men's health products, including vacuum erection devices, PreBoost, VenoSeal, penile injections, and urinary tract infection tests for the treatment of erectile dysfunction. Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in New York, New York.

