Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLSE) Insider Mitchell E. Levinson Buys 4,261 Shares

Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLSE – Get Free Report) insider Mitchell E. Levinson purchased 4,261 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.87 per share, for a total transaction of $25,012.07. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 73,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $428,668.49. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Pulse Biosciences Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of Pulse Biosciences stock opened at $6.12 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.00. The company has a market cap of $336.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.65 and a beta of 1.25. Pulse Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.65 and a 1 year high of $9.69.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pulse Biosciences in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pulse Biosciences

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PLSE. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in Pulse Biosciences by 713.8% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,683 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pulse Biosciences during the second quarter valued at $35,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Pulse Biosciences during the second quarter valued at $39,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pulse Biosciences during the second quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Pulse Biosciences during the second quarter valued at $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.62% of the company’s stock.

About Pulse Biosciences

Pulse Biosciences, Inc operates as a novel bioelectric medicine company. It offers CellFX System, a tunable, software-enabled, and console-based platform that delivers nano second duration pulses of electrical energy to non-thermally clear targeted cells while sparing adjacent non-cellular tissue to treat a various medical condition by using its Nano-Pulse Stimulation technology.

