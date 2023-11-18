PureTech Health (NASDAQ:PRTC) Shares Gap Up to $21.02

PureTech Health plc (NASDAQ:PRTC – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $21.02, but opened at $22.13. PureTech Health shares last traded at $22.04, with a volume of 2,264 shares traded.
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.45 and a 200 day moving average of $25.62.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in PureTech Health stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in PureTech Health plc (NASDAQ:PRTC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 8,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.29% of the company’s stock.
PureTech Health plc, a clinical stage biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of biotechnology and pharmaceutical solutions in the United States. The company is developing LYT-100, currently under Phase 3 stage, to treat idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF); and LYT-200, a IgG4 monoclonal antibody, currently under Phase 1/2 stage, to inhibit the activity of galectin-9 for treating solid tumors and hematological malignancies.
