Qifu Technology (NASDAQ:QFIN) Shares Gap Down to $16.43

Qifu Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $16.43, but opened at $15.72. Qifu Technology shares last traded at $15.63, with a volume of 36,394 shares.

Separately, CLSA reduced their price objective on shares of Qifu Technology from $27.80 to $25.90 in a research report on Friday, September 1st.

The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.40 and its 200 day moving average is $16.38.

Qifu Technology (NASDAQ:QFIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 21st. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.05). Qifu Technology had a net margin of 25.72% and a return on equity of 20.14%. The company had revenue of $539.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $553.01 million. Analysts anticipate that Qifu Technology, Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.9%. Qifu Technology’s payout ratio is 28.16%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Qifu Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Qifu Technology by 59.6% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 37,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 14,178 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Qifu Technology by 370.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 6,612 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Qifu Technology by 96.0% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 329,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,060,000 after purchasing an additional 161,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rock Creek Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Qifu Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $269,000. 64.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Qifu Technology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates credit-tech platform under the 360 Jietiao brand in the People's Republic of China. It provides credit-driven services that matches borrowers with financial institutions to conduct customer acquisition, initial and credit screening, advanced risk assessment, credit assessment, fund matching, and other post-facilitation services; and platform services, including loan facilitation and post-facilitation services to financial institution partners under intelligence credit engine, referral services, and risk management software-as-a-service.

