Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB) Shares Down 7.2%

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 7.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $6.91 and last traded at $6.91. 4,163 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 14,950 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.45.
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.98. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.65 and a beta of 1.57.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail during the third quarter valued at $39,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Qurate Retail during the second quarter valued at about $158,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 88,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 3,890 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.28% of the company’s stock.
Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.
