Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) Shares Sold by Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC reduced its stake in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Free Report) by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 405,118 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 97,838 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Radian Group worth $10,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RDN. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 11.3% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,955 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares during the period. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Radian Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Radian Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $941,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 929.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 108,051 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,732,000 after buying an additional 97,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Radian Group by 178.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,296 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 5,962 shares during the period. 96.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Radian Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on RDN. Barclays began coverage on Radian Group in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Radian Group from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Radian Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

Radian Group Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE RDN traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,088,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,520,768. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 6.69, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.97. Radian Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.83 and a twelve month high of $28.26.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $313.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.17 million. Radian Group had a net margin of 50.66% and a return on equity of 15.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Radian Group Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Radian Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 27th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 24th. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.20%.

Radian Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. The company operates through Mortgage and Homegenius segments. The Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management, contract underwriting solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Radian Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radian Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.