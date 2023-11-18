Record plc (LON:REC) to Issue Dividend of GBX 2.15

Record plc (LON:REC – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, November 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.15 ($0.03) per share on Friday, December 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Record Stock Performance
REC stock opened at GBX 67.60 ($0.83) on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 72.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 81.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. The firm has a market cap of £134.56 million, a PE ratio of 1,126.67 and a beta of 1.08. Record has a 1-year low of GBX 61.60 ($0.76) and a 1-year high of GBX 102 ($1.25).
About Record
