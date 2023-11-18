Record plc (LON:REC) to Issue Dividend of GBX 2.15

Record plc (LON:REC – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, November 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.15 ($0.03) per share on Friday, December 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Record Stock Performance

REC stock opened at GBX 67.60 ($0.83) on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 72.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 81.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. The firm has a market cap of £134.56 million, a PE ratio of 1,126.67 and a beta of 1.08. Record has a 1-year low of GBX 61.60 ($0.76) and a 1-year high of GBX 102 ($1.25).

About Record

Featured Stories

Record plc, through its subsidiaries, provides currency and derivative management services in the United Kingdom, North America, Continental Europe, Australia, and internationally. It offers asset management services; derivatives, such as options, futures, cross-currency, and total-return swaps; fixed income instruments, including bonds and loans; ancillary services including cash and liquidity management, collateral management, and derivatives overlays.

