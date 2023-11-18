Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) Trading Down 7.1% After Insider Selling

Shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report) dropped 7.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $6.55 and last traded at $6.67. Approximately 3,847,125 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 16% from the average daily volume of 3,305,335 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.18.

Specifically, COO Tina Marriott Larson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.66, for a total value of $25,980.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 418,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,626,652.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO Tina Marriott Larson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.66, for a total transaction of $25,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 418,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,626,652.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Blake Borgeson sold 8,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.91, for a total transaction of $79,165.35. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,460,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,475,104.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 333,931 shares of company stock valued at $2,403,417. Company insiders own 19.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 5.7 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.30.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Recursion Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RXRX. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 116.4% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,817 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 1,888.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 5,836 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 7,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834 shares during the period. Amundi increased its holdings in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 69.6% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 7,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,949 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 453.7% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 6,615 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.82% of the company’s stock.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; REC-3964, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat Clostridioides difficile infection; and REC-4881, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to treat AXIN1 or APC mutant cancers.

