REGENXBIO’s (RGNX) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at William Blair

William Blair reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, RTT News reports. They currently have a $21.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $20.00.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of REGENXBIO in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of REGENXBIO in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Wedbush reissued a neutral rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of REGENXBIO in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of REGENXBIO in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of REGENXBIO in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.13.

Shares of RGNX stock opened at $19.49 on Tuesday. REGENXBIO has a 12 month low of $12.82 and a 12 month high of $25.54. The company has a market cap of $857.40 million, a P/E ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.08.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.44) by $0.03. REGENXBIO had a negative net margin of 262.18% and a negative return on equity of 59.54%. The company had revenue of $28.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.75) earnings per share. REGENXBIO’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that REGENXBIO will post -4.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RGNX. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in REGENXBIO by 742.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 960 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in REGENXBIO by 189.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,397 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in REGENXBIO during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in REGENXBIO by 103.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,963 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in REGENXBIO during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform.

