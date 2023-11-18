Regulus Resources (CVE:REG) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.64

Regulus Resources Inc. (CVE:REG – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.64 and last traded at C$0.64, with a volume of 67000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.70.

Regulus Resources Trading Up 7.8 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of C$85.91 million, a P/E ratio of -17.25 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 21.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

About Regulus Resources

Regulus Resources Inc operates as a mineral exploration company. Its flagship project is the AntaKori copper-gold-silver project comprises 20 mineral concessions that cover an area of 438 hectares located in the Yanacocha-Hualgayoc mining district in the Department of Cajamarca, Northern Peru. Regulus Resources Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Stories

