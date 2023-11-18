Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) Major Shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il Purchases 931,556 Shares

Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX – Get Free Report) major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il purchased 931,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,657,780.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 5,155,739 shares in the company, valued at $25,778,695. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Repare Therapeutics Trading Down 9.7 %

NASDAQ RPTX opened at $5.02 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.15 and its 200 day moving average is $9.25. Repare Therapeutics Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.08 and a fifty-two week high of $18.68.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Repare Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Repare Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $280,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 260.2% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 7,136 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 14.9% in the third quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 25,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 3,362 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 175.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 3,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 30.6% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 14,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,493 shares during the last quarter. 85.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RPTX. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Repare Therapeutics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Repare Therapeutics from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Repare Therapeutics from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.80.

Repare Therapeutics Company Profile

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. It uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform, to discover, validate, and build a pipeline of SL-based therapeutics that focuses on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

