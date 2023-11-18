Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) Insider Konstantinos Xynos Sells 7,313 Shares

Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Free Report) insider Konstantinos Xynos sold 7,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.92, for a total transaction of $79,857.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 112,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,230,836.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Replimune Group Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ REPL opened at $10.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.06 and a 200 day moving average of $18.66. The company has a current ratio of 12.76, a quick ratio of 12.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $614.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 1.63. Replimune Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.25 and a 12-month high of $29.52.
Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.10). On average, research analysts anticipate that Replimune Group, Inc. will post -3.48 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Replimune Group
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on REPL shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Replimune Group in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Replimune Group from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.33.
Read Our Latest Analysis on Replimune Group
About Replimune Group
Replimune Group, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company's proprietary tumor-directed oncolytic immunotherapy product candidates are designed and intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of HSV-1 that expresses GALV-GP R(-) and human GM-CSF, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that has completed Phase II clinical trials for treating cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Replimune Group
- How to Invest in Cannabis, Step by Step
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/13 – 11/17
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- 3 large caps with red hot RSIs with upside
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- Johnson Controls International: Nothing but upside for investors
Receive News & Ratings for Replimune Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Replimune Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.