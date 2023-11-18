Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) Insider Konstantinos Xynos Sells 7,313 Shares

Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Free Report) insider Konstantinos Xynos sold 7,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.92, for a total transaction of $79,857.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 112,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,230,836.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Replimune Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ REPL opened at $10.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.06 and a 200 day moving average of $18.66. The company has a current ratio of 12.76, a quick ratio of 12.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $614.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 1.63. Replimune Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.25 and a 12-month high of $29.52.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.10). On average, research analysts anticipate that Replimune Group, Inc. will post -3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Replimune Group

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Replimune Group by 8.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,495,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,054,000 after purchasing an additional 430,872 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Replimune Group by 20.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,622,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,966,000 after purchasing an additional 611,552 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Replimune Group by 96.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,904,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424,810 shares during the period. BVF Inc. IL boosted its position in shares of Replimune Group by 40.7% in the first quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 2,143,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,846,000 after purchasing an additional 620,407 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Replimune Group by 5.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,848,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,919,000 after acquiring an additional 89,618 shares during the last quarter. 92.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on REPL shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Replimune Group in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Replimune Group from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.33.

About Replimune Group

Replimune Group, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company's proprietary tumor-directed oncolytic immunotherapy product candidates are designed and intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of HSV-1 that expresses GALV-GP R(-) and human GM-CSF, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that has completed Phase II clinical trials for treating cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

