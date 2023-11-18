Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) Hits New 52-Week Low at $10.38

Shares of Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $10.38 and last traded at $10.45, with a volume of 115130 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.16.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Replimune Group from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Replimune Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.33.

Replimune Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 12.76 and a quick ratio of 12.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $614.22 million, a PE ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.66.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by ($0.10). Research analysts expect that Replimune Group, Inc. will post -3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Replimune Group news, insider Konstantinos Xynos sold 7,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.92, for a total transaction of $79,857.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 112,714 shares in the company, valued at $1,230,836.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Pamela Esposito sold 5,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $107,213.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 263,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,271,354.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Konstantinos Xynos sold 7,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.92, for a total value of $79,857.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 112,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,230,836.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,271 shares of company stock worth $559,258. 20.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Replimune Group

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Replimune Group by 99.3% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in Replimune Group in the first quarter valued at $63,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Replimune Group by 17.7% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Replimune Group in the second quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in Replimune Group by 498.0% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 4,980 shares during the last quarter. 92.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Replimune Group

Replimune Group, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company's proprietary tumor-directed oncolytic immunotherapy product candidates are designed and intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of HSV-1 that expresses GALV-GP R(-) and human GM-CSF, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that has completed Phase II clinical trials for treating cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

