ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Receives $202.33 Consensus PT from Brokerages

ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $202.33.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on ResMed from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on ResMed from $240.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on ResMed from $275.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. TheStreet downgraded ResMed from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,678 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total transaction of $863,283.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 440,986 shares in the company, valued at $67,047,511.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.70, for a total value of $798,472.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 449,360 shares in the company, valued at $63,224,952. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total value of $863,283.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 440,986 shares in the company, valued at $67,047,511.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,078 shares of company stock worth $2,499,525. Corporate insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ResMed in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ResMed in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of ResMed by 72.4% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 131 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ResMed in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ResMed in the third quarter worth about $27,000. 63.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ResMed stock opened at $148.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $184.61. ResMed has a 12 month low of $132.24 and a 12 month high of $243.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. ResMed had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 20.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. Equities analysts predict that ResMed will post 7.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.17%.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

