RH (NYSE:RH) Given New $260.00 Price Target at Wedbush

RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Wedbush from $335.00 to $260.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on RH. Bank of America cut their price objective on RH from $425.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a market perform rating and set a $365.00 price target on shares of RH in a report on Friday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on RH from $300.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on RH from $230.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on RH from $350.00 to $340.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $319.87.

NYSE:RH opened at $259.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 19.79, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 2.27. RH has a 52-week low of $207.26 and a 52-week high of $406.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $255.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $297.36.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The company reported $3.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $1.30. The firm had revenue of $800.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $777.89 million. RH had a return on equity of 54.78% and a net margin of 10.19%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that RH will post 9.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Carlos Alberini sold 25,000 shares of RH stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.42, for a total value of $7,760,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,803,164.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of RH by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,143,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,636,000 after purchasing an additional 221,858 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of RH by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,859,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,623,000 after purchasing an additional 98,713 shares during the last quarter. Atreides Management LP increased its stake in shares of RH by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 1,059,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,188,000 after purchasing an additional 3,375 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP grew its position in RH by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 677,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,960,000 after acquiring an additional 17,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in RH by 145.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 594,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,864,000 after acquiring an additional 352,456 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings and operates under RH Galleries and RH brand names in the District of Columbia and Canada, as well as Waterworks showrooms throughout the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings.

