Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) Stock Price Up 0.6%

Rheinmetall AG (ETR:RHM – Get Free Report) rose 0.6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as €282.10 ($303.33) and last traded at €280.30 ($301.40). Approximately 160,896 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 0% from the average daily volume of 160,244 shares. The stock had previously closed at €278.70 ($299.68).

Rheinmetall Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $12.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €259.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €255.80.

About Rheinmetall

Rheinmetall AG provides technologies to the mobility and security sectors worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Vehicle Systems, Weapon and Ammunition, Electronic Solutions, Sensors and Actuators, and Materials and Trade. The Vehicle Systems segment offers combat, support, logistics, and special vehicles, including armored tracked vehicles, CBRN protection systems, turret systems, and wheeled logistics and tactical vehicles.

