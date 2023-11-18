Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) CAO Matthew C. Banks Sells 8,480 Shares of Stock

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) CAO Matthew C. Banks sold 8,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.03, for a total transaction of $754,974.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,008,798.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ ROKU opened at $92.97 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $72.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.07 and a beta of 1.75. Roku, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.26 and a 12-month high of $98.44.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($2.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.91) by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $912.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $856.98 million. Roku had a negative net margin of 25.79% and a negative return on equity of 34.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.88) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post -4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ROKU shares. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Roku from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Roku from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Roku in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Roku from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.36.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Roku by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,897,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,596,000 after purchasing an additional 206,357 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Roku by 85.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,441,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,465,000 after purchasing an additional 4,363,754 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Roku by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,503,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,986,000 after purchasing an additional 622,746 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Roku by 97.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,174,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,878,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057,633 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Roku by 772.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,808,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,771,000 after acquiring an additional 2,486,100 shares in the last quarter. 69.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The company also provides digital advertising and related services, including the demand-side ad platform and content distribution services, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares; media and entertainment promotional spending services; premium subscriptions services; video and display advertising services; and sells branded channel buttons on remote controls of streaming device.

