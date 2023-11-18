Roth Mkm Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Dragonfly Energy (NASDAQ:DFLI)

Roth Mkm reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Dragonfly Energy (NASDAQ:DFLI – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on DFLI. Roth Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Dragonfly Energy in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Dragonfly Energy from $9.00 to $4.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd.

DFLI opened at $0.54 on Tuesday. Dragonfly Energy has a 1 year low of $0.50 and a 1 year high of $28.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.03. The firm has a market cap of $32.37 million, a PE ratio of -0.92 and a beta of -0.53.

Dragonfly Energy (NASDAQ:DFLI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 21st. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.05). Dragonfly Energy had a negative return on equity of 190.15% and a negative net margin of 38.41%. The business had revenue of $19.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.90 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dragonfly Energy will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dragonfly Energy during the second quarter worth $80,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dragonfly Energy during the second quarter worth $123,000. Avant Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dragonfly Energy during the first quarter worth $46,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Dragonfly Energy during the second quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Dragonfly Energy during the second quarter worth $52,000. 14.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. manufactures and supplies deep cycle lithium-ion batteries for recreational vehicles, marine vessels, off-grid installations, and other storage applications. The company also provides lithium power systems, including solar panels, chargers and inverters, system monitoring, alternator regulators, and accessories.

