RT Minerals (CVE:RTM) Shares Up 25%

Shares of RT Minerals Corp (CVE:RTM – Get Free Report) shot up 25% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. 343,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 776% from the average session volume of 39,147 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

RT Minerals Trading Up 25.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.02, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.09. The stock has a market cap of C$513,750.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 2.65.

About RT Minerals

RT Minerals Corp, a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It also explores for gold, base metal, and rare earth elements. The company holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Link-Catharine RLDZ gold property that consists of 15 unpatented single cell mining claims covering an area of 220 hectares in one claim block located in the Town of Kirkland Lake, Ontario.

