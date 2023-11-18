RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST) Shares Sold by Artisan Partners Limited Partnership

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership trimmed its holdings in RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST – Free Report) by 21.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,078,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 568,171 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned 6.12% of RxSight worth $59,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RXST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in RxSight by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,820 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in RxSight by 123.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 21,385 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in RxSight in the 1st quarter valued at about $153,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in RxSight by 86.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 735,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,106,000 after acquiring an additional 340,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in RxSight by 89.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 638,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,908,000 after acquiring an additional 301,055 shares during the last quarter. 66.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on RXST shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of RxSight from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of RxSight from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th.

Shares of RXST opened at $27.53 on Friday. RxSight, Inc. has a one year low of $10.29 and a one year high of $33.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.99. The stock has a market cap of $987.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.91 and a beta of 0.79.

RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $22.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.81 million. RxSight had a negative net margin of 71.87% and a negative return on equity of 39.77%. Analysts anticipate that RxSight, Inc. will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Shweta Maniar sold 4,292 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.06, for a total value of $120,433.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $700,012.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Shweta Maniar sold 4,292 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.06, for a total value of $120,433.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $700,012.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bakker Juliet Tammenoms sold 19,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total transaction of $601,006.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $999,500.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 143,417 shares of company stock valued at $3,997,054 over the last three months. 21.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RxSight, Inc, an ophthalmic medical device company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of light adjustable intraocular lenses (LAL) used in cataract surgery in the United States and internationally. It offers RxSight system that enables doctors to customize and enhance the visual acuity for patients after cataract surgery.

