RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST) Trading Up 3.4%

RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 3.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $28.40 and last traded at $28.40. 177,037 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 363,437 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.47.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of RxSight from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of RxSight from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th.

RxSight Trading Down 2.1 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.99. The company has a market cap of $987.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.91 and a beta of 0.79.

RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $22.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.81 million. RxSight had a negative net margin of 71.87% and a negative return on equity of 39.77%. As a group, research analysts forecast that RxSight, Inc. will post -1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at RxSight

In related news, Director Shweta Maniar sold 4,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.06, for a total transaction of $120,433.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $700,012.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Shweta Maniar sold 4,292 shares of RxSight stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.06, for a total value of $120,433.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $700,012.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bakker Juliet Tammenoms sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total value of $2,713,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 894,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,262,711.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 143,417 shares of company stock worth $3,997,054. Insiders own 21.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RxSight by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RxSight in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of RxSight during the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in RxSight by 413.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 4,339 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in RxSight in the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.51% of the company’s stock.

RxSight Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

RxSight, Inc, an ophthalmic medical device company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of light adjustable intraocular lenses (LAL) used in cataract surgery in the United States and internationally. It offers RxSight system that enables doctors to customize and enhance the visual acuity for patients after cataract surgery.

