Saga Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGA) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Saga Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Friday, December 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 24th.

Saga Communications has increased its dividend payment by an average of 31.0% annually over the last three years. Saga Communications has a payout ratio of 54.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Saga Communications to earn $1.83 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 54.6%.

SGA opened at $21.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.85 million, a P/E ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 0.40. Saga Communications has a 12 month low of $18.89 and a 12 month high of $29.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.71.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGA. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Saga Communications during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Saga Communications by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Saga Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $241,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Saga Communications by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 11,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Saga Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $259,000. 58.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SGA shares. TheStreet raised shares of Saga Communications from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Saga Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

Saga Communications, Inc, a broadcast company, acquires, develops, and operates broadcast properties in the United States. The company's radio stations employ various programming formats, including classic hits, adult hits, top 40, country, country legends, mainstream/hot/soft adult contemporary, pure oldies, classic rock, and news/talk.

