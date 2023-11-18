Saga Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGA) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Saga Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Friday, December 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 24th.
Saga Communications has increased its dividend payment by an average of 31.0% annually over the last three years. Saga Communications has a payout ratio of 54.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Saga Communications to earn $1.83 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 54.6%.
Saga Communications Trading Up 3.7 %
SGA opened at $21.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.85 million, a P/E ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 0.40. Saga Communications has a 12 month low of $18.89 and a 12 month high of $29.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.71.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Saga Communications
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts recently commented on SGA shares. TheStreet raised shares of Saga Communications from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Saga Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.
About Saga Communications
Saga Communications, Inc, a broadcast company, acquires, develops, and operates broadcast properties in the United States. The company's radio stations employ various programming formats, including classic hits, adult hits, top 40, country, country legends, mainstream/hot/soft adult contemporary, pure oldies, classic rock, and news/talk.
