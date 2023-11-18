Saker Aviation Services (OTCMKTS:SKAS) Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of Saker Aviation Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SKAS – Get Free Report) were up 1.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $5.88 and last traded at $5.81. Approximately 2,098 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 2,223 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.75.

The firm has a market cap of $5.70 million, a PE ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.23.

Saker Aviation Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the aviation services segment of the general aviation industry in the United States. It serves as the operator of a Downtown Manhattan (New York) Heliport, a fixed base operation (FBO); and a provider of aircraft maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services at the Garden City (Kansas) Regional Airport.

