Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) Insider Adam Eltoukhy Sells 1,666 Shares

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) insider Adam Eltoukhy sold 1,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $43,316.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 767,489 shares in the company, valued at $19,954,714. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Adam Eltoukhy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 6th, Adam Eltoukhy sold 4,999 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.45, for a total value of $122,225.55.

On Tuesday, October 10th, Adam Eltoukhy sold 1,667 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $43,342.00.

On Thursday, October 5th, Adam Eltoukhy sold 5,000 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.27, for a total value of $121,350.00.

On Tuesday, September 5th, Adam Eltoukhy sold 6,668 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.20, for a total transaction of $208,041.60.

Samsara Trading Up 1.1 %

IOT opened at $26.89 on Friday. Samsara Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.86 and a 12-month high of $32.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.01. The company has a market capitalization of $14.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.74 and a beta of 1.43.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Samsara

Samsara ( NYSE:IOT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.01. Samsara had a negative net margin of 30.77% and a negative return on equity of 20.84%. The firm had revenue of $219.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.69 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Samsara Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Samsara by 90,983.8% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 45,374,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,257,322,000 after purchasing an additional 45,324,482 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Samsara in the first quarter valued at approximately $370,994,000. General Atlantic L.P. purchased a new position in Samsara in the first quarter worth $181,957,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Samsara by 84.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,636,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,175,000 after purchasing an additional 3,495,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Samsara by 188.1% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,318,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,956,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166,500 shares during the last quarter. 52.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IOT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Samsara from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Samsara in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Samsara from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Samsara in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Samsara from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Samsara presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.80.

About Samsara

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

