San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) to Issue $0.02 Monthly Dividend

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, November 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.017 per share by the oil and gas producer on Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust stock opened at $7.03 on Friday. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust has a 1 year low of $6.45 and a 1 year high of $12.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.42.

Get San Juan Basin Royalty Trust alerts:

Institutional Trading of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SJT. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 56,762.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 252,471 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,214,000 after buying an additional 252,027 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 198.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 208,562 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after purchasing an additional 138,777 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 772.0% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 139,521 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 123,521 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 141.4% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 134,709 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 78,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 44.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 181,891 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after purchasing an additional 55,800 shares during the last quarter. 13.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SJT

About San Juan Basin Royalty Trust

(Get Free Report)

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in Texas. The company has a 75% net overriding royalty interest carved out of Southland's oil and natural gas interests in properties located in the San Juan Basin in northwestern New Mexico. It also owns subject interests consist of working interests, royalty interests, overriding royalty interests, and other contractual rights in 119,000 net producing acres in San Juan, Rio Arriba, and Sandoval Counties of northwestern New Mexico, as well as 825.6 net wells.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for San Juan Basin Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for San Juan Basin Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.