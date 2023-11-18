Sangoma Technologies Co. (CVE:STC) Director Allan Brett Acquires 20,000 Shares of Stock

Sangoma Technologies Co. (CVE:STC – Get Free Report) Director Allan Brett acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$3.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$67,998.00.

Sangoma Technologies Stock Up 6.4 %

Shares of STC opened at C$3.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$531.28 million and a P/E ratio of 997.50. Sangoma Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of C$2.53 and a 12-month high of C$5.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$3.99 and a 200-day moving average price of C$3.99.

Sangoma Technologies (CVE:STC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 27th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.06) by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$85.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$84.72 million. Equities research analysts expect that Sangoma Technologies Co. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on STC shares. Cormark lowered their target price on shares of Sangoma Technologies from C$11.50 to C$10.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Acumen Capital lowered their target price on shares of Sangoma Technologies from C$10.00 to C$8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Sangoma Technologies from C$7.00 to C$5.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th.

Sangoma Technologies Company Profile

Sangoma Technologies Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and supports voice and data connectivity components for software-based communication applications worldwide. The company offers Switchvox, a business phone system; PBXact, a phone system; Internet protocol (IP) phones; service provider and voice over Internet protocol gateways; Switchvox Cloud, a unified communications solution; SIPstation SIP Trunking, a hosted session initiation protocol trunking service; PBXact Cloud, a cloud based private branch exchange service; and FAXStation, a fax-over-IP solution.

