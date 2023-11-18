Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP) Director Thomas Atherton Purchases 2,400 Shares of Stock

Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP – Get Free Report) Director Thomas Atherton purchased 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$27.64 per share, with a total value of C$66,336.00.
Shares of Saputo stock opened at C$27.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$28.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$29.78. Saputo Inc. has a 1-year low of C$26.37 and a 1-year high of C$37.50. The company has a market cap of C$11.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.01, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.38.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 4th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. Saputo’s payout ratio is currently 49.33%.
Saputo Inc produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.
