Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP) Director Thomas Atherton Purchases 2,400 Shares of Stock

Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP – Get Free Report) Director Thomas Atherton purchased 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$27.64 per share, with a total value of C$66,336.00.

Saputo Stock Performance

Shares of Saputo stock opened at C$27.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$28.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$29.78. Saputo Inc. has a 1-year low of C$26.37 and a 1-year high of C$37.50. The company has a market cap of C$11.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.01, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.38.

Get Saputo alerts:

Saputo Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 4th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. Saputo’s payout ratio is currently 49.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SAP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Scotiabank cut their price target on Saputo from C$34.00 to C$31.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. TD Securities cut their target price on Saputo from C$42.00 to C$40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. National Bankshares cut their target price on Saputo from C$36.00 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. CIBC cut their target price on Saputo from C$38.00 to C$37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Saputo from C$37.00 to C$34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$35.19.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Saputo

Saputo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Saputo Inc produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Saputo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saputo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.