Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) Shares Sold by Cambria Investment Management L.P.

Cambria Investment Management L.P. decreased its position in Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Saul Centers were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BFS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Saul Centers by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,173,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,500,000 after acquiring an additional 9,394 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Saul Centers by 4.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 503,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,635,000 after buying an additional 23,669 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Saul Centers by 4.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 269,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,518,000 after buying an additional 10,768 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Saul Centers by 5.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 233,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,004,000 after buying an additional 11,800 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Saul Centers by 2.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 213,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,325,000 after buying an additional 4,783 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.95% of the company’s stock.

Saul Centers Stock Performance

Saul Centers stock opened at $36.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.50 and its 200-day moving average is $36.18. The company has a market cap of $862.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.44 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Saul Centers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.13 and a 12 month high of $44.09.

Saul Centers Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Saul Centers

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 16th were issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 13th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.55%. Saul Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 140.48%.

In other news, CEO B Francis Saul II acquired 7,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.08 per share, for a total transaction of $293,043.24. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 133,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,935,014.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 50.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on BFS. B. Riley increased their target price on Saul Centers from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Saul Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 30th.

About Saul Centers

Saul Centers, Inc is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 61 properties, which includes (a) 50 community and neighborhood shopping centers and seven mixed-use properties with approximately 9.8 million square feet of leasable area and (b) four non-operating land and development properties.

