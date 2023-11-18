Savers Value Village (NYSE:SVV) Shares Down 4.6%

Savers Value Village, Inc. (NYSE:SVV – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 4.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $12.00 and last traded at $12.01. Approximately 11,227 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 651,868 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.59.

SVV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Savers Value Village in a report on Monday, July 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Savers Value Village in a report on Monday, July 24th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Savers Value Village in a report on Monday, July 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Savers Value Village from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Savers Value Village in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Savers Value Village presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.63.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Savers Value Village by 5,798.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,957 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Savers Value Village in the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Savers Value Village in the 3rd quarter valued at about $92,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Savers Value Village in the 3rd quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Savers Value Village in the 2nd quarter valued at about $237,000. 98.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Savers Value Village, Inc sells second-hand merchandise in retail stores in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It operates stores under the Savers, Value Village, Village des Valeurs, Unique, and 2nd Avenue banners. The company purchases secondhand textiles, including clothing, bedding, and bath items; shoes; accessories; housewares; books; and other goods from non-profit partners, then processes, selects, prices, merchandises, and sells them in its stores.

