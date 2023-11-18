SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

SB Financial Group Trading Up 0.8 %

SBFG opened at $13.31 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.57 and its 200-day moving average is $13.43. SB Financial Group has a 1-year low of $11.82 and a 1-year high of $17.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $90.51 million, a P/E ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 0.77.

SB Financial Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a $0.135 dividend. This is an increase from SB Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. SB Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.14%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SB Financial Group

About SB Financial Group

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SBFG. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of SB Financial Group by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 489,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,739,000 after purchasing an additional 27,065 shares in the last quarter. EA Series Trust acquired a new stake in SB Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $329,000. PL Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SB Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $354,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in SB Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $292,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in SB Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $289,000. 49.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SB Financial Group, Inc operates as the financial holding company for the State Bank and Trust Company that provides a range of commercial banking and wealth management services to individual and corporate customers primarily in Ohio, Indiana, and Michigan. It offers checking, savings, money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, agricultural, and residential mortgage loans.

