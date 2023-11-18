SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
SB Financial Group Trading Up 0.8 %
SBFG opened at $13.31 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.57 and its 200-day moving average is $13.43. SB Financial Group has a 1-year low of $11.82 and a 1-year high of $17.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $90.51 million, a P/E ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 0.77.
SB Financial Group Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a $0.135 dividend. This is an increase from SB Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. SB Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.14%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On SB Financial Group
About SB Financial Group
SB Financial Group, Inc operates as the financial holding company for the State Bank and Trust Company that provides a range of commercial banking and wealth management services to individual and corporate customers primarily in Ohio, Indiana, and Michigan. It offers checking, savings, money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, agricultural, and residential mortgage loans.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than SB Financial Group
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- 3 large caps with red hot RSIs with upside
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- Johnson Controls International: Nothing but upside for investors
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- Unity Software’s resilient rebound post-earnings setback
Receive News & Ratings for SB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.